DeKalb Police respond to call about shots fired along I-20

The DeKalb Police Department said no injuries are being reported at this time.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb Police are investigating a "shots fired" call in the area of Interstate 20 Friday afternoon.

The DeKalb Police Department said officers were in the preliminary stage of investigating and not much information is available at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation, we will continue to update as we learn more.

While police said it appears that no one has been hurt in this case, there have been other recent events were gunfire erupted along metro Atlanta interstates this year.

DeKalb County Police investigated an interstate shooting on I-285 Northbound, south of Church Street, on Thursday. One adult was injured and taken to the hospital.

Thursday's incident brought total for shootings on interstates passing through the metro area for 2021 to at least 16. This total only includes shootings where police suspect someone shot from one car into or at another car.