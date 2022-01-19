Douglasville Police arrest teen in connection to 15-year-old's shooting death

Police had been searching for a fourth and final suspect.

DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. — Douglasville Police said they have arrested a final suspect in a deadly New Year's Eve shooting that killed a 15-year-old.

Authorities announced the 17-year-old was taken into custody Wednesday night. The teen was wanted by law enforcement, with the victim's family pleading on Tuesday for the public to come forward with information that would lead to the suspect's arrest.

During Tuesday's news conference, police said the suspect would face charges including murder and violations of the Georgia Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act.

The 17-year-old will face charges along with three others.

Police previously arrested a 20-year-old in Oklahoma in connection with the deadly shooting, they said. He will face murder, aggravated assault and other weapon offenses. Authorities also announced another 17-year-old and an 18-year-old will also face charges of aggravated assault and party to the crime of murder in connection with the case.

Investigators said the four young men from Cobb County arrived at the house party in a car the early morning of Dec. 31, then abruptly left. As they drove away they fired back at the party, with one bullet striking and killing the 15-year-old victim.