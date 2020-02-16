DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. — The victim and suspect have both been identified in a deadly shooting that happened just feet from two elementary schools in Douglasville on Friday.

Police provided an update on Saturday evening identifying the victim in the shooting on Oak Street as 25-year-old Dequandre Johnson. Meanwhile, a teenager has also been apprehended in direct connection to his death.

Police said 19-year-old Gary Lamoore Parker II was taken into custody and charged with both murder and aggravated assault. But while police have answered the question of who in the cases of the suspect and victim, they still have one big question left to answer - why.

Douglasville Police said their detectives are continuing the search for what exactly led up to the shooting. For now, the department said it doesn't intend to release more information on the crime.

The shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. on Friday within a short walk from both Burnett and Eastside elementary schools. However, police have given no indication that any part of the ultimately deadly dispute happened on either campus.

In the hours after the shooting, a witness told 11Alive she came home and her dog started barking loudly. She looked outside to find a man collapsed in the street. She said she started screaming and then called 911.

Video from the scene that night showed crime scene investigators and detectives working well into the night marking evidence, seeking potential witnesses and searching for clues.

