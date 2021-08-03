One man dead, another injured within a half-mile of one another as Atlanta police investigate

Both were shooting calls, police said, but the department is still investigating the cause of death for one victim.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are investigating two incidents with a short distance of one another in the city's West End community - one of which left a man dead.

Atlanta Police Officer Steve Avery said that police responded to two addresses, one in the 900 block of Oak Street and another in the 1100 block. Officers who arrived at the latter scene found a man with a gunshot wound who was taken to the hospital. He was said to be stable, though his specific condition was not released.

Roughly a half-mile away, officers arriving at the scene in the 900 block said they found another man. However, this victim was dead.

Police cannot say at this point whether the two scenes are related. And, while the call that led police to the deceased victim was in regard to a person shot, police at the scene have not officially announced whether he was, in fact, shot or dies some other way.