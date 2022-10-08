1 killed after high-speed chase with GSP near I-75, troopers say

The vehicle drove off the road and went down and embankment where it ultimately flipped over causing fatal injuries to the driver.

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — One person was killed Saturday night after a high-speed chase turned into a fatal crash in Fulton County, GSP said.

Just before 7 p.m., GSP troopers said they were patrolling I-75 northbound near I-285 in Clayton County when a driver in a Ford Fusion was driving at extremely high speeds with the failure to use a turn signal. Troopers then initiated a traffic stop when they say the driver sped up and fled.

The chase entered Fulton County where the driver eventually took an exit ramp onto State Route 166. As he was entering the ramp, the vehicle drove off the road and went down and embankment where it ultimately flipped over causing fatal injuries to the driver.

The crash is still under investigation by GSP.