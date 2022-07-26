Beloved father, husband dies after tree falls on him in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A beloved father and husband died after being hit by a falling tree in DeKalb County Friday.
A GoFundMe page was set up for 32-year-old Abimael Ortiz by the pastor of his family's church in Norcross.
More than $3,500 has been raised to support Ortiz's wife and their two daughters: ages seven and 11.
We also just learned that Ortiz and his wife were just married a month ago.
11Alive Skytracker flew over the scene of the accident on Friday, right off Rockland Road in the Arabia Mountain National Heritage area in Stonecrest.
A neighbor told crews they were clearing out trees on a lot for a new home.
We spoke with the co-pastor at Iglesia Bethesda Church in Norcross. She said this loss is also impacting their entire church family.
"When he hugged you, he would crush you... He was a loving father, he was a loving husband. He was a wonderful friend... there's not enough good stuff that we could say about him," Gloria Gutierrez said.
The church will host a memorial service for Abimael Ortiz on Wednesday.