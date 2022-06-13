Man killed in wreck involving FedEx truck

Police said the accident happened near C.H. James Parkway west of Garrett Road.

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A man died on Friday after crashing into a FedEx tractor-trailer, according to police in Cobb County.

The department said they are assisting the Austell Police Department with the investigation.

Around 7:07 p.m., police said 26-year-old Jeffery Amofa was driving a 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe west on C.H. James Parkway. Officers said he crossed the center turning lane, coming head-to-head with a FedEx tractor-trailer.