Man killed in wreck involving FedEx truck

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A man died on Friday after crashing into a FedEx tractor-trailer, according to police in Cobb County.
The department said they are assisting the Austell Police Department with the investigation.
Around 7:07 p.m., police said 26-year-old Jeffery Amofa was driving a 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe west on C.H. James Parkway. Officers said he crossed the center turning lane, coming head-to-head with a FedEx tractor-trailer.
Police said the FedEx driver was not hurt, but Amofa died from his injuries. The department is still investigating this crash, and is asking anyone with information to call investigators at 770-499-3987.