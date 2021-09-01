Five people - including 4 children - killed in DeKalb County house fire

The victims were found in their bedrooms.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Five people - including four children - died in a house fire overnight, authorities confirm.

DeKalb County firefighters got the call about the fire on Del Rio Terrace just before 1 a.m., Saturday.

Officials said heavy flames and smoke were pouring out of the front door and windows when they got there.

Firefighters were able to get into the home, but the smoke and fire was too much. They later found the victims inside their bedrooms.

DeKalb County fire spokesman Capt. Dion Bentley said fire investigators are working to figure out the cause of the fire. At this time, he said they don't know if the home's smoke detectors alerted the family, but he said the fire is a good reminder for everyone to check that their homes have the devices - and that they're working.

"A this time our hearts just go out to the family," Bentley said, with emotion in his voice. "It's a tough morning for the guys."