Suspect shot and killed after firing at deputies and officers in Barrow County, sheriff says

It happened in Auburn, the GBI said.

BARROW COUNTY, Ga. — A man was shot and killed Thursday after firing at officers in Barrow County on Thursday, the county's sheriff said.

Barrow County Sheriff Jud Smith said all deputies and officers involved were unhurt. The Auburn Police Department was also involved in the incident.

Smith said both the sheriff's office and police department were involved in the incident, and that the suspect fired on both responding deputies and officers, who returned fire.

Further details on what led up to the incident were not available.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said in a tweet that it was investigating the shooting. The GBI said that the scene was at Browns Bridge Road & Bradford Park Lane in Auburn.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.