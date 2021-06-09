Georgia boating stats reveal 3 drowning deaths over Labor Day weekend

In addition, 13 BUIs and five boating incidents were reported by law enforcement over the weekend.

ATLANTA — According to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, three drownings were reported in Georgia over the Labor Day weekend.

The first of these occurred Saturday on the Oconee River, where a man in a canoe overturned and fell into the river and did not resurface. The victim was later identified as Ross Jeffrey Roberts Jr. of Eatonton.

On Sunday, a second drowning was reported, this time on Lake Oconee. The victim, who has yet to be identified, is described as being an elderly man who was removed from the water unresponsive. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Finally, on Monday, a third drowning was reported at Lake Lanier, where game wardens were notified of a body found floating in the water. Authorities have not identified the victim, but did say he appears to be a middle-aged man who likely had a "medical episode," according to a preliminary investigation from Gwinnett County Medical Examiner.

In addition, 13 BUIs and five boating incidents were reported by law enforcement over the weekend.