'We're real prepared' | Metro Atlanta homeowners brace for Georgia's flash freeze

ATLANTA — The temperature is dropping fast and as it does, there are three main things people should protect: Pipes, plants and pets.

People in metro Atlanta are also preparing in their own way.

“I’m just bundling up cooking some soup,” Oscar Brown said as he loaded up his truck with home supplies on Tuesday. He’s bracing for the flash freeze that's anticipated for Thursday night.

“We have a generator so we’re real prepared. I went through and did the weather stripping of all the windowsills and also at the bottom of the doors," Brown said.

The deep freeze will be far too cold for plants and pets. Both should be brought inside.

Experts say with strong winds coming, people may want to also bring in items like outdoor furniture or equipment that can be blown away.

It's also time to take plumbing precautions.

“Pipe bursting can be a big nightmare but there are other things that can happen too like losing hot water,” Rashad Patterson, CEO of Plumbing To A Tee said.

He added burst pipes can be costly. He recommends insulating pipes with foam that only costs a few dollars.

“Some people insulate the whole house but I highly recommend it in the cool areas like pipes in the garage or those with outside exposure," Patterson said.

He said faucet drip can prevent pipes from bursting but it can also cause corrosion so it should be the last option.

“If you are someone who’s about to go out of town and you know you’re going to be gone, I recommend just turning all the water valves off," he said.

To truly be prepared, it is important to know where the home's water shutoff valve is in case an issue arises, added Patterson.