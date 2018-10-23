GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. – As Gwinnett County Police mourns the loss of Officer Antwan Toney, who was shot and killed on Saturday after approaching a suspicious vehicle near Snellville, the department is welcoming a new batch of police recruits.

The 102nd Gwinnett County Academy started Monday, Oct. 22, the department said on Twitter.

“Despite recent events, all 50 recruits showed up on day one.”

Ofc. Toney's memorial has grown, including items dropped off by the 102nd Academy, which started yesterday. Despite recent events, all 50 recruits showed up on day one. The memorial will remain through Ofc. Toney's funeral on Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/fzOAkHyL8Z — Gwinnett Police Dept (@GwinnettPd) October 23, 2018

Toney’s memorial outside the department has continued to grow. Gwinnett Police said that many of the items dropped off today are from those new recruits.

The memorial for Gwinnett Police Officer Antwan Toney continues to grow outside the police department.Credit: Gwinnett County Police / Twitter

Padgett, Lauren

Toney was killed on Saturday while responding to reports of a suspicious vehicle near Shiloh Middle School in Snellville on Oct. 20, 2018. Suspects inside the car fired on Toney as he attempted to approach the car. His fellow officers pulled him to safety, but he was pronounced dead at the hospital.

One suspect, Isaiah Pretlow, is held without bond for charges related to fleeing the scene, crashing the suspect car and firing on police.

The shooting suspect, 18-year-old Tafahree Maynard, was shot and killed by police on Monday after a massive manhunt. He was found hiding in a shed not far from the crime scene.

RELATED | Teen wanted in murder of Gwinnett County Police officer killed

Vigil held for Gwinnett County Police Officer Antwan Toney

Toney’s public funeral is scheduled for Wednesday morning at Crowell Brothers Funeral Home in Peachtree Corners. A special viewing is also happening today.

RELATED | Funeral services for fallen Gwinnett officer released

Toney’s family from California stopped by the memorial outside the department on Tuesday morning after arriving from California.

RELATED | Murdered Gwinnett officer's sister: Antwan Toney had passion for police work

Officers from Gwinnett County Police will escort Toney’s family back to California for the second funeral service planned for Nov. 3 in Los Angeles.

© 2018 WXIA