Gwinnett County house goes up in smoke as firefighters battle flames

The fire broke out just hours before a 10-year-old girl died in a separate, unrelated housefire in Gwinnett County.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A house fire in Gwinnett County has caused significant damage to a Lawrenceville home early Easter Sunday morning. An investigation is now underway to determine the origin of the devastating blaze, according to Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services.

Firefighters responded to a structure fire at the 1500 block of Cedars Road SE in unincorporated Lawrenceville at 1:07 a.m. Sunday morning. The fire heavily damaged the right side of the one-story residence before firefighters could mitigate a bulk of the flames with a hose line.

First responders utilized ladders to enter the home and begin an interior attack on the flames. Additional responders utilized a second hose line to help quell the remaining fire.

A fire investigator said that the fire originated in the kitchen, according to officials. No injuries have been reported.

Just hours later, an unrelated house fire erupted in Gwinnett County's Loganville--resulting in the death of a 10-year-old girl. Firefighters responded to the home along the 4400 block of Beaver Road just before 5 a.m.

A 15-year-old who was suspected to be inside the home was found safe in a separate location hours later. According to the Gwinnett County Police Department, the fire was intentionally set by a sibling of the deceased girl.