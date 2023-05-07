Investigation underway after infant dies, APD says

Here's what we know.

ATLANTA — An investigation is underway after an infant died Sunday, according to the Atlanta Police Department.

Authorities said it happened at 1783 Johnson Rd., which is the address for the Columbia Gove- West Midtown Atlanta Apartments. When officers arrived, APD said officers found the infant unresponsive. The infant was taken to the hospital, where they were pronounced dead, APD said.

Investigators are still working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

"The cause and manner of death will be determined by autopsy," Atlanta Police said.

