Sen. Jon Ossoff, wife, welcome first child

ATLANTA — It's the most wonderful time of the year. Particularly for Georgia U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff, and his wife, Dr. Alisha Kramer. The two welcomed their first child to the world.

Eva Beth Ossoff was born on Friday, Dec. 17.

"Alisha and Baby Eva are both doing well, the senator said in a tweet. "We appreciate everyone’s well wishes!"

Alisha and I are overjoyed and totally in love with Eva Beth Ossoff, our first child, who arrived Friday evening.



Alisha and Baby Eva are both doing well.



We appreciate everyone's well wishes!

Kramer and Ossoff were married in 2018 after dating in high school and while they attended Georgetown University together.

Kramer is an OB/GYN physician at a local hospital. Ossoff, a Georgia native, media executive and former investigative journalist was elected to the Senate in January -- unseating David Purdue. He attended the Paideia School in Atlanta. While in high school, he interned for civil rights leader and U.S. Representative John Lewis.