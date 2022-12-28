2 pulled from partially frozen lake during water rescue in Kennesaw, officials say

Here's what we know.

KENNESAW, Ga. — Two juveniles were pulled from a partially frozen lake in Kennesaw during a water rescue Wednesday evening.

Cobb County Fire said the juveniles were on the partially frozen lake, near Ellison Lakes Boulevard in Kennesaw, when they both fell into the water.

A Kennesaw Police Department officer was able to rescue one of the juveniles, who fell through the ice, Cobb Fire said.

11Alive Skytracker flew over the scene around 6:30 p.m. where crews and a rescue boat were seen searching the water. Cobb Fire said Georgia State Patrol also helped with its helicopter during the nighttime water rescue.

In an update, Cobb Fire said the second victim was pulled from the lake and taken for medical treatment by metro Atlanta Ambulance Service.

"Active resuscitation efforts were being performed by the EMS crews during transport," Cobb Fire said.

They did not say if they had any injuries or offer details on their condition.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.