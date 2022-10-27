KFC worker hospitalized, barber shop damaged in southwest Atlanta shooting

Police say the restaurant worker was an innocent bystander.

ATLANTA — A Kentucky Fried Chicken employee has been hospitalized after being shot by a stray bullet Wednesday night.

Police say it happened around 9 p.m. Wednesday when the employee was leaving work at the restaurant on Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard. Another restaurant employee said the man was in his 60s. Police believe he was just an innocent bystander in all of this. They say he was taken to the hospital where he's listed as critical.

Atlanta Police Department officers said while they were still investigating at the KFC, shots were fired just around the corner near a barber shop on Martin Luther King Boulevard.

Sabir Grant, an employee at the shop who was cleaning up broken glass on Thursday said their shop was hit in the crossfire.

"They ended up knocking out our windows," Grant said.

John Farrar works in the area said he drove up just moments after.

“There was a lot of broken glass, a lot of police presence, and they were towing cars. A lot of people who was just in a panic and were just trying to figure out what was going in," he said.

No one was hurt in the second shooting but community members say the gun violence needs to stop.

"Everyone shouldn’t have guns or carry them around because everybody doesn’t have emotional management skills," Grant said.

Police have confirmed that both of the shootings are connected. No motive has been released so far and no arrests have been made.