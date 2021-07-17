Lake Lanier worker surprised with award for helping victims of Mother's Day boat explosion | 'I'm speechless'

He ran into the ignited boat with a fire extinguisher in hand, checking for any additional potential victims on the boat. Now, he's called a hero.

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — The 12th annual Pirates of Lanier Charity Poker Run has officially kicked off. This time, with a special addition called "Hero of Lake Lanier," where they recognize people who have helped others during a struggling moment at the lake.

Kyle Zimmerman was one of the first recipients, after running into an ignited boat on Mother's Day, to rescue potential victims.

"Armed only with a fire extinguisher, Kyle ran into that boat to look for survivors," said Richard Pickering, who helped hand out the award. "There was no one left in the boat but he risked his own life at the risk of his fiancée and his child."

The award, which was a complete surprise to Zimmerman, was handed out on a stage in front of a large crowd. When the photograph of the boat on fire came on-screen, Zimmerman got emotional.

"When I saw that picture, it brings me back to the family," said Zimmerman. "I just imagine my family going through something like that so it's kind of touching for me."

Zimmerman oversees the marina and the gas dock where the boat explosion happened. He went into the boat with only a fire extinguisher in hand.

"From having my son and seeing family and just the pain that the family has went through and is still going through and will for a long time... it hurts," he said.

He's talking about the Coleman family. They were fueling at the docks on Mother's Day when the boat blew up. The mother and two oldest children were rushed to the hospital. The father and youngest son were also burned.

Forsyth County Sheriff Ron Freeman helped hand out the award, too.

"That's even a big step for most anyone... whether they wear a badge or not. To run into a burning boat because you think someone might be in there, to be able to risk your own safety and know you might not be able to make it out to your family, that's something kind of special," he said.

Now Zimmerman, who is a new father, has a plaque to commemorate his heroic actions.

"I really don't think I should get an award like this. I don't see myself as a hero. I just see myself as another individual... I'm speechless," he said.