Large fire destroys home in Morningside-Lenox Park in northeast Atlanta

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

ATLANTA — Crews are battling a large house fire in northeast Atlanta Sunday afternoon. 

Firefighters were seen dousing the flames coming from a large two-story home off Lanier Boulevard in the Morningside-Lenox Park neighborhood. 

Sgt. Cortez Stafford with the Atlanta Fire Department said crews are "trying to get a handle on it" and said that it is an "active scene."

Credit: WXIA

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. Fire officials said investigators are heading that way. 

There have been no injuries reported yet, Stafford said. 

11Alive has a crew on the scene and will update the story as more information becomes available.

Credit: WXIA

