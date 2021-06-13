Large fire destroys home in Morningside-Lenox Park in northeast Atlanta

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

ATLANTA — Crews are battling a large house fire in northeast Atlanta Sunday afternoon.

Firefighters were seen dousing the flames coming from a large two-story home off Lanier Boulevard in the Morningside-Lenox Park neighborhood.

Sgt. Cortez Stafford with the Atlanta Fire Department said crews are "trying to get a handle on it" and said that it is an "active scene."

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. Fire officials said investigators are heading that way.

There have been no injuries reported yet, Stafford said.