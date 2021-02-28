Leaning crane in Midtown mostly removed, West Peachtree Street likely to reopen Wednesday

It all began on Feb. 19 when something malfunctioned during the initial disassembly.

ATLANTA — Officials with the construction company Brasfield & Gorrie said Sunday that "crews made great progress" removing the main tower crane at 1105 West Peachtree Street that was leaning.

They said West Peachtree Street will likely reopen on Wednesday after the assist cranes that were brought in are disassembled and removed from the roadway.

Residents at a nearby apartment building were able to safely return to their homes after being displaced for a week as well as nearby businesses.

It all began on Feb. 19 when something malfunctioned during the initial disassembly.

Since then, West Peachtree St. NW between 10th and 14th Streets has remained closed, with businesses shut and residents cleared out of their homes in the area.