Possible water main breach leading to low water pressure in Sandy Springs

A boil water advisory is also in place.

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — Residents in Sandy Springs are likely waking up to low, or no water pressure whatsoever on Sunday.

A tweet from Atlanta Watershed mentions that crews are investigating a "possible breach on a 48-inch transmission main," specifically near Riverside Road and Don White Memorial Park.

The organization adds that until repairs are complete, there may be low water pressure.

Shortly after the announcement, the Department of Watershed Management (DWM) issued a boil water advisory as a result.

"All residents and property owners that have experienced water outages and/or low water pressures are advised to boil all water prior to use or use bottled water, for drinking, cooking, preparing baby food, or brushing teeth," a statement read. "The water should be boiled for one minute past a rolling boil. Infants, the elderly, and those with immune deficiencies should be particularly cautious. Do not drink water from public water fountains in the impacted area."

The DWM added that washing one's hands, or showering with soap and water should be fine. However, if one is washing his or her hands before preparing food, make sure to boil the water and let it cool before.

At this time, there is no word on when water will be restored or when the boil water advisory will be lifted.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.