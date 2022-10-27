Man dies after being pinned by truck in Atlanta parking garage

ATLANTA — A man is dead after forgetting to put his truck in park at an Atlanta Parking garage overnight.
Police tell 11Alive the truck rolled and pinned the man on a parking meter.
This all happened in the parking garage of the Starling Hotel near Colony Square.
As of right now, police have not released the man's name.
