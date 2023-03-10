Man hit, killed by train in DeKalb County, police say

Authorities said officers responded shortly before 9:45 p.m. to the area of Chestnut Street and Broad Street.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A man was hit and killed by a train in DeKalb County Tuesday night, according to the police department.

Authorities said officers responded shortly before 9:45 p.m. to the area of Chestnut Street and Broad Street in Scottdale. The location is not far from the DeKalb County Facilities Management building and North Clarendon Baptist Church.

When officers arrived, they said they found the man dead. Detectives with the DeKalb Police Department's Traffic Specialist Unit responded to the scene and are investigating further.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.