Officers said they responded to the scene shortly after 8 a.m. at the Westside Crossing Apartments.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed Thursday morning at an apartment complex in northwest Atlanta.

Officers said they responded to the scene shortly after 8 a.m. to 2265 Perry Blvd. at the Westside Crossing Apartments right down the road from Westside Atlanta Charter School.

APD's Homicide detectives are currently on scene investigating what led up to the shooting.