Man shot and killed under I-20 overpass

ATLANTA — Police are investigating a shooting Friday morning that left one man dead under the I-20 overpass at Windsor St.

Officers responded to a call of a person injured at around 9:40 a.m. in the area of 300 Ted Turner Dr.  At the location, police discovered the body of man that was shot at least once.

Homicide detectives remained at the scene for an on-going investigation. The person who was killed has not been identified.

A motive or details about suspect has not been released.

