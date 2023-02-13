'He was lured there' | Family suspicious of man's death after he was shot, killed outside South Fulton bank

Brown’s body was found in his car , backed into a parking space, at Wells Fargo off Old National Highway along Old Bill Cook Road in South Fulton. South Fulton Police said they got the call just after 9:30 a.m. on Feb 10. Police haven’t released any details on the shooting but Bertrand said Bryan was shot in the neck and his cell phone was stolen. Brown’s best friend, Samuel Chatman, said no one can figure out why Brown was at the bank. Chatman said Brown was in his hometown of Blakely, Georgia, the day before – where he’s opening up a second photography studio with his husband.





“He came back late and went by the studio,” explained Chatman. Brown and his husband have a studio in East Point. Bertrand said he talked to Brown Thursday night on his way back to East Point.



“He said he was on his way home, and 'I’ll see you soon.' And he never made it home,” Bertrand explained.



They said Brown made it to his studio but how he left it was uncharacteristic of him.



“It looks like he was rushed out. We saw papers shuttered around, candles still lit, door was unarmed. That’s never anything that he would do. To leave the studio in that kind of manner. It started there and ended up at Wells Fargo,” Chatman said.



Bertrand said he doesn’t believe whoever killed his husband did it to rob him because he still had his diamond wedding ring on. The only thing they know for sure that was missing was Brown’s cell phone.



As of Monday night, South Fulton Police haven’t identified any potential suspects or persons of interest. It’s unclear if the shooting was caught on camera outside Wells Fargo. Brown's friends and family hope whoever did this is arrested soon before anyone else is hurt or even worse – killed.



The reward for information leading to an arrest has increased to $4,000. There was initially a $2,000 reward from Crime Stoppers. On Monday night, Brown's family offered an additional $2,000 to be added to the reward amount. If you know anything about this shooting call Crime Stoppers Atlanta at (404) 577-8477.