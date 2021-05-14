Marietta schools, city buildings to begin easing mask requirements

Marietta City Schools confirmed to 11Alive Anchor Shiba Russell that vaccinated students and staff will not be required to wear masks, effective immediately.

MARIETTA, Ga. — Marietta's schools and city buildings will begin easing mask requirements, following on the heels of the CDC's revised guidance that vaccinated people don't need to wear masks indoors.

The district had already begun to ease its mask policy some, removing a requirement for outdoor mask use earlier this month.

Additionally, the city acknowledged that a mask mandate for city buildings and facilities will end next Monday, May 17. The city noted that it has never had a citywide mask mandate.

“If you are fully vaccinated, you no longer need to wear a mask," President Joe Biden said Thursday, announcing the government's new stance. “Get vaccinated — or wear a mask until you do.”