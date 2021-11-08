Crews respond to massive fire in Clayton County

The Lake City Police Department said to avoid the area of Forest Parkway at Jonesboro Road.

LAKE CITY, Georgia — Firefighters are responding to a massive fire in metro Atlanta.

The scene is along Forest Parkway in Clayton County.

The Lake City Police Department posted to avoid the area of Forest Parkway at Jonesboro Road. They also said the roadway is closed.

You can see flames and smoke through the trees in the area. It's unclear at this time what started the fire.

Clayton County Fire Department said it is assisting with the fire and there are no reported injuries at this time.

