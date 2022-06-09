Family of Gwinnett man found stabbed to death in front yard wants accountability, justice

The body of 44-year-old Matthew Jones was found Monday morning in the front yard of the Suwanee home where he lived with his parents.

SUWANEE, Ga. — Matthew Jones' sister describes him as a man who lived a simple life.

Jones, 44, worked at a grocery store in Suwanee, enjoyed game nights with family, singing, reading scripture, golfing, cheering on the Atlanta Braves and Florida Gators, and hiking in the mountains.

"Just a loving person, so we are still at a loss of how this could happen to him," Kim Bauman told 11Alive on Tuesday. "He was a pretty simple person. So he would basically go to work, and spend time with his family and go to church on Sunday."

Bauman and her family are thankful for the 44 years she had with her brother. She said on Monday night she was talking with their mother and remembered how he lived longer than doctors thought he would.

"When he was seven, he had a brain aneurysm and for years had MRIs to check to see if it was bleeding," Bauman recalled. "They thought he was going to die young."

On Monday, Jones' family received a phone call from Gwinnett County Police that they didn't expect. Around 10 a.m. officers responded to an emergency call and found Jones' body in the front yard of the home where he lived with his parents.

According to officers, Jones had been stabbed to death. They had found him in the yard of the home along Ridge Oak Drive in Suwanee.

His parents were out of town at the time. Jones' sister and her husband came to Suwanee as quickly as possible and met with officers outside the home as the investigation began.

"It seems random because we have no idea who could have done this, or why," Bauman said. "What the motive would be? We are at a loss."

Gwinnett County Police are possibly also at a loss right now.

On Monday, police didn't have any details to release about a possible motive or a suspect and there have been no arrests made.

Bauman said her family is hopeful police will have updates soon, but for now, they're finding comfort in their religion and have a message for the person responsible.

"Jesus loves you and died for you. And we want accountability and we want justice and we want to know what happened but we also forgive you," she said.