Mayor Dickens, Ben Crump to address the state of one troubled Atlanta apartment

ATLANTA — Mayor Andre Dickens and prominent civil rights attorney Ben Crump will be holding a press conference to advocate for low-income residents at the Forest Cove Apartments.

The press conference will take place at the Atlanta City Hall at 11 a.m.

Councilmember Jason Winston, Attorney Ayanna Jones-Lightsy, Atlanta Volunteer Lawyers Foundation and Felicia Morris will also join the Atlanta mayor and Crump.

It posed a risk of serious health and safety issues, causing its closure. It was condemned in December 2021, which impacted more than 200 families that needed to be relocated.

Mayor Dickens moved the last of the families out last year in October. They were all given replacement homes where the city helped with moving expenses and furniture that would be paid back under a plan.

Crime was also an issue that pushed the city to condemn the apartments.

Data released by Atlanta Police after the 2019 brawl showed that officers responded to the apartments over 130 times since June 2018 - for reports of violent crime, including shootings, stabbings and rape.

Atlanta police said they also responded to 197 code enforcement violations in 2018 at the apartments over four months. From interior and exterior structural damage to junk, trash and debris - the number of offenses became so high that the solicitor’s office began investigating.

Mayor Andre Dickens signed legislation granting the first $1.5 million of a planned $9.1 million city investment to support the residents of Forest Cove.