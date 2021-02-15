x
Police: 1 man killed in double shooting in Henry County

It happened at a location off Sherwood Loop at around 8:30 p.m. on Saturday.
MCDONOUGH, Ga. — Police said one man died and another is stable following a shooting on Saturday in McDonough.

Henry County Police said they were called to a location off Sherwood Loop around 8:30 p.m. in reference to a person shot.

When they arrived, they found two men with gunshot wounds. A 35-year-old man was transported to the hospital but was pronounced dead. A second man, who was only identified by police as a 29-year-old, is stable, they said. 

Police said the shooting remains under investigation and that they do not have any suspects in the case.

