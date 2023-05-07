Community, businesses excited for Juniper Street upgrades

The Juniper Complete Street Project will make a one-mile stretch safer

ATLANTA — It's a mile-long corridor full of businesses and homes. An overhaul, which kicked off this month, looks to make Juniper Street easier and safer for drivers, walkers, and bikers once the project is completed.

“When change comes it… it means more people different businesses, culturally. I’m excited for it," said Charles Kollock.

Kollock works for Henry’s on the corner of Juniper and 10th. The restaurant is pretty busy, but Kollock expects more people to try out the place after the upgrades to Juniper Street are done.

“They are still developing over here, and I’ve seen buildings just popping up everywhere so that means more people are moving to the city," said Kollock.

Daniel Montgomery frequents the area.

He understands the need for the street improvements because he said it’s always bustling around here.

“Right here is one of my favorite places to go to. It’s really nice. Just the vibe. It’s a little opulent in the particular area. I can’t speak for if you walk down a couple blocks… from here. But right here, it feels like money," said Montgomery.

The project will focus on 12 blocks between 14th and Ponce De Leon.

It includes protected bike lanes, wider sidewalks and motor vehicle lanes. There will also be new lighting, trees and trash bins.