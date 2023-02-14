Woman shot near Midtown Atlanta apartment complex, police say

Police said it happened at 455 14th St. NW, which is the address of The Local on 14th apartments. There is also a parking garage in the area.

ATLANTA — A woman was shot Tuesday evening near a Midtown apartment complex, Atlanta Police Department investigators said.

It happened at 455 14th St. NW, which is the address of The Local on 14th apartments, APD said. The location is about a three-minute drive away from Atlantic Station. There's also a parking garage in the area.

When officers arrived at the scene, they said they found a 42-year-old woman with a gunshot wound. APD said she was alert, conscious and breathing, and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Investigators with APD's aggravated assault unit responded and set up crime scene tape, blocking access to a parking garage on the street and an entryway to the apartment complex. They are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.