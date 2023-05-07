Car fire sends plumes of smoke over Midtown Atlanta

ATLANTA — Plumes of dark smoke were seen rising over Midtown Atlanta's tallest buildings Wednesday night.
11Alive obtained video, which appears to show a car caught fire by Crown Plaza in Midtown around 9:15 p.m.
We reached out to authorities for more information about what happened and to see if anyone was hurt.
This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.
Also download the 11Alive News app and sign up to receive alerts for the latest on this story and other breaking news in Atlanta and north Georgia.