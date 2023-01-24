17-year-old in ICU after shot in head while taking trash out at South Fulton's Camelot Condominiums

City of South Fulton Police said they have several people of interest and believe they didn't know MiQuavious Blanchard.

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — The search continues for whoever shot a South Fulton teen in the back of the head while he was taking out the trash for his mother.

It happened last week at the Camelot Condominiums, a place well-known for its violence.

MiQuavious Blanchard, 17, is now in the intensive care unit fighting for his life. His mother spoke in front of the City of South Fulton Council Tuesday and asked police to increase their presence in the complex.

Last Wednesday started normally for Appollonia Blanchard and her son.

“I received a call late night after I sent my son to dispose of the trash," Blanchard said.

Blanchard said she got a call from MiQuavious' friend that her son had been shot putting the trash in the dumpster at the Camelot Condominiums along Old National Highway in the City of South Fulton.

“My son was in the vehicle by himself with a gunshot wound to the head. I just kept yelling and screaming for help even though I was on the phone with paramedics," Blanchard said.

City of South Fulton Police Sgt. Nikkita Moss said they have several people of interest and believe they didn't know the teen.

“As of right now, we’re following up on leads that we’ve received from the community, so we’re just trying to pan out that information," Moss said. "We are unsure of a motive."

The family set up a GoFundMe page to pay for MiQuavious' medical care. He's in critical in the ICU, his mom said.

“Today, his pupils were dilating more than they were before. He was squinching his eyes showing that he does have function going on in his brain," Blanchard said. "Even though he’s still on a ventilator, he’s breathing 20% on his own and 80% on the machine.”

Blanchard spoke about her son's shooting at Tuesday's city council meeting.

“I didn’t want to ask young people to put guns down without putting something in their hands that was both positive and profitable," City of South Fulton Mayor Khalid Kamau said.

Mayor Kamau and rapper Young Dro are planning a town hall on gun violence and an opportunity fair for young people Thursday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Southwest Arts Center.

“We’re going to have some young millionaires under 40, some of them who have come from the streets and have started making money legitimately," the mayor said.

MiQuavious' mother said plans for the future are great but the first step to healing amid the rise in youth violence is to act now.

“I believe the youth need love and hugs every day and affection because that’s where it really starts at. It starts at home with the parent first," Blanchard said. "MiQuavious wasn't a street kid."