Police said the child ran away.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police need help finding a 12-year-old who they said ran away on Tuesday.

Police are looking for Aniyah Smith.

They said she was last seen on May 18 in the 700 block of Magnolia Way between 11 and 11:30 a.m.

Smith was wearing a black shirt, black sweat pants, and a Puma bookbag. She is about 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs around 125 pounds.