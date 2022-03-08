15-year-old boy missing in Lawrenceville, police say

Anyone who has information on his whereabouts has been asked to call police at 770-963-2443.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A teenager has gone missing in Gwinnett County and police are asking the public for help in finding him.

Jeremiah Kentrell Harvey was last seen at 800 Lawrenceville Hwy, the Lawrenceville Police Department said Monday night. The 15-year-old male was las seen wearing blue jeans, a short sleeve grey shirt with black horizontal stripes and grey Lebron James shoes. He is 5-foot-7-inches, weighs 120 pounds has short hair, a black mustache and sideburns. Harvey has been diagnosed with autism and takes medication daily, police said.