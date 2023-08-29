Police believe this missing man is in danger after he got into car

Abhishek Kumar was last seen on August 23 on Noah's Ark Road in Jonesboro.

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County Police are asking for the public's help in finding a man who they believe is in danger.

Authorities said that he was spotted that day getting into a dark-colored car -- believed to be a Ford Fusion -- and was never seen again.

Since Kumar was reported missing, detectives conducted searches of his last known locations, a welfare check of his home and multiple interviews.

Anyone with information about Kumar's disappearance is encouraged to contact the department at 770-477-3550.

