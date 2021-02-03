Police looking for 11-year-old Atlanta boy who left home

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police Department’s Special Victim’s Unit is asking for the public’s help finding an 11-year-old who went missing from his home.
Christopher Dodson Jr. is 4-foot-3 and weighs 120 pounds. He has browns eyes, a low fade afro haircut and has earrings in both of his ears, police said.
He was last seen along the 1100 block of Astor Avenue SW wearing a white shirt and navy blue and orange shorts.
Police said Dodson got into a disagreement with his stepmother over school work. When she returned home at 12:45 p.m. on Tuesday, she said he was not home, according to police.
Anyone who may know where the boy is, is asked to call 911 or detectives with the Special Victim’s Unit at 404-546-4260.