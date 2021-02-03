Police looking for 11-year-old Atlanta boy who left home

Police said the boy got into a disagreement with his stepmother over school work.

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police Department’s Special Victim’s Unit is asking for the public’s help finding an 11-year-old who went missing from his home.

Christopher Dodson Jr. is 4-foot-3 and weighs 120 pounds. He has browns eyes, a low fade afro haircut and has earrings in both of his ears, police said.

He was last seen along the 1100 block of Astor Avenue SW wearing a white shirt and navy blue and orange shorts.

Police said Dodson got into a disagreement with his stepmother over school work. When she returned home at 12:45 p.m. on Tuesday, she said he was not home, according to police.