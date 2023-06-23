Police looking for missing 17-year-old last seen in her Chick-fil-A uniform

Police describe her as standing 4-foot-11 with blue eyes and brown, shoulder-length hair.

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Police in Clayton County are searching for a missing 17-year-old girl they say was last seen wearing her Chick-fil-A uniform.

According to the Clayton County Police Department, Rayna Marvin was last seen on Thursday a little before 2 p.m. at the Chick-fil-A in Hampton on Tara Boulevard.

Police describe her as standing 4-foot-11 with blue eyes and brown, shoulder-length hair.

A Mattie's Call was put out for Rayna on Thursday. The circumstances of exactly how she went missing were not clear.