Clayton County man reported missing for three weeks

JONESBORO, Ga. — It's been three weeks since the family of a 38-year-old Clayton County man last saw him before he was reported missing.
Clayton County Police officers received a report that Corey Woods disappeared on April 18.
Police said that Woods was last seen leaving his family member's house on Burberry Court in Jonesboro.
Woods is described as 5 feet and 11 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds. Authorities said he has black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information about Woods' disappearance is encouraged to contact the police at 770-477-4026 or call 911.
This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.
