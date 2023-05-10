x
Missing In Georgia

Clayton County man reported missing for three weeks

Police said that Woods was last seen leaving his family member's house on Burberry Court in Jonesboro.

JONESBORO, Ga. — It's been three weeks since the family of a 38-year-old Clayton County man last saw him before he was reported missing.

Clayton County Police officers received a report that Corey Woods disappeared on April 18.

Woods is described as 5 feet and 11 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds. Authorities said he has black hair and brown eyes. 

He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black pants and brown boots, according to police.

Credit: Clayton County Police Department

Anyone with information about Woods' disappearance is encouraged to contact the police at 770-477-4026  or call 911.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.

