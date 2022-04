Kyuss Williams was reported missing Monday.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County Police are asking for the public's help in finding a 4-year-old boy.

Kyuss Williams wandered away from his Stone Mountain home along Fair Pines Cove Monday, according to authorities. The child was last seen wearing gray pants and a white shirt.

The child is described to be 3-feet and 6-inches tall and weighs about 42 pounds.

Anyone who sees Kyuss is urged to call police at 770-724-7710.