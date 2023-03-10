16-year-old Fayetteville girl has been missing for over a week, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, Ga. — Deputies with the Fayette County Sheriff's Office needs the public's help in finding Joshlynn Cole.
Officials said the 16-year-old was last seen at her Fayetteville home on Wildhorse Way.
Deputies describe Cole as a teen girl who weighs 120 pounds. They also said she is 4 feet 11 inches tall.
Cole was last see wearing a black hoodie and blue sweatpants, police said.
Anyone with information on Cole's whereabouts should call 911 or the office at 770-461-6353.
This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.
