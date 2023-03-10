x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Missing In Georgia

16-year-old Fayetteville girl has been missing for over a week, police say

Joshlynn Cole was last see wearing a black hoodie and blue sweatpants at her Fayetteville home on Wildhorse Way March 2.

More Videos

FAYETTEVILLE, Ga. — Deputies with the Fayette County Sheriff's Office needs the public's help in finding Joshlynn Cole.

Officials said the 16-year-old was last seen at her Fayetteville home on Wildhorse Way. 

Deputies describe Cole as a teen girl who weighs 120 pounds. They also said she is 4 feet 11 inches tall. 

Credit: Fayette County Sheriff's Office

Cole was last see wearing a black hoodie and blue sweatpants, police said. 

Anyone with information on Cole's whereabouts should call 911 or the office at 770-461-6353.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.

Also download the 11Alive News app and sign up to receive alerts for the latest on this story and other breaking news in Atlanta and north Georgia.

Missing/Runaway Juvenile

Posted by Fayette County Sheriff's Office - Georgia on Friday, March 10, 2023

Related Articles

Before You Leave, Check This Out