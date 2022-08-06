Atlanta Police search for 81-year-old man with Alzheimer's missing after he went to Family Dollar

ATLANTA — Police in Atlanta said Saturday morning they were searching for a missing 81-year-old man with Alzheimer's for whom they had issued a Mattie's Call.
According to APD, Franklin Benton was last seen around 4 p.m. on Friday.
The person who reported him missing said Franklin had said he was going to the Family Dollar at 1723 Lakewood Ave.
Franklin is described as standing 5-foot-9, weighing 150 pounds with gray/balding hair and brown eyes. He was wearing brown short pants with beige shoes and beige socks when he left for the Family Dollar.