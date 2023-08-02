He left for the auto shop store to pick up car parts in Gwinnett. He never made it and now he's missing

Leondre Flynt's brother is desperately trying to find him after he disappeared from his Loganville home on July 29.

LOGANVILLE, Ga. — The family of a missing 21-year-old Gwinnett County man is asking for the public's help after he vanished during what was supposed to be a routine trip to the auto parts store on Saturday.

Leondre Flynt disappeared on July 29 around 10:45 a.m. after he left his Loganville home along Carlton Cove Court to pick up a part he ordered off the internet for a car he's working on.

Flynt never made it to the parts store.

Two days later, Flynt's 2018 GMC Canyon pickup truck was found abandoned in Michigan.

His older brother, Anthony Lee, is now desperately trying to find his sibling. He was passing out flyers to bring attention to his brother's disappearance Wednesday.

Lee told 11Alive's Cody Alcorn that his brother had just bought his new truck three weeks ago and that it was his first big purchase that he was very excited about.

He finds it extremely unlikely that he would drive it out of state, park it randomly and abandon it. Lee said he and his brother share their phone location with each other, but Flynt's phone has been off since Saturday and he has not been able to track his location.

Lee said that he got in touch with OnStar to find out that his brother's pickup truck was abandoned in Michigan.

The Gwinnett County Police Department said Flynt is 5-foot-11 and weighs 140 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white sleeveless shirt, black jeans and red Jordan slides, although he may have a change of clothes on him, according to police.

His 2018 GMC Canyon is maroon and has a temporary tag number of P4682911. If anyone has seen Flynt or knows where he is, they are asked to call detectives at 770-513-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.