Mattie's Call issued for 15-year-old who left home in Clayton County

According to the Clayton County Police Department, the Mattie's Call was issued around 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday night for Serenity Michele Faith Fair.

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Police in Clayton County have issued a Mattie's Call for a 15-year-old they say left home.

According to the Clayton County Police Department, the Mattie's Call was issued around 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday night for Serenity Michele Faith Fair.

Police said she "walked away from her residence because she was mad" and hasn't been seen since. The residence is located on South Carter Drive in Jonesboro.

They say she has a mental health diagnosis and is not on her medication. They described her as 5-foot-1, weighing 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes, as well as braces.

She was last seen wearing a white ball cap, police said.