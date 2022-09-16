Mattie's Call issued for missing 27-year-old man in Fulton County, police say

UNION CITY, Ga. — A Mattie's Call was issued Friday night for a missing 27-year-old man who suffers from paranoid schizophrenia and has not taken his medications, Union City Police Department said.
Authorities said that Nicholas Ellis was last seen near a McDonald's restaurant located at 4605 State Route 136 in Union City on Aug. 25 at approximately 12:30 p.m.
Ellis is 5-feet 10-inches tall and weighs 130 pounds. He is described as having shoulder-length dreadlocks and is possibly wearing a gray McDonald's shirt with black pants and black shoes, according to authorities.
Union PD said that Ellis is most likely walking as a means of transportation.
If anyone has seen Ellis or knows where he might be, they are asked to call 911 or the Union City Police Department at 770-964-1333.