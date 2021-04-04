Search underway: 76-year-old woman missing in north Georgia since Friday

The department also warns that Sewell "may not fully comprehend her situation.

CALHOUN, Ga. — Police in north Georgia are asking for the public's help finding a missing 76-year-old woman.

Police in the City of Calhoun in Gordon County said that Andrea Sewell was last seen around 5 p.m. on Friday in the area of the Adairsville/GA-140 exit from I-75 (Exit 306).

She may be driving a black Kia Sportage with damage to both the front and back. The vehicle has white stickers on the back that say NSA and TBM.

The department also warns that Sewell "may not fully comprehend her situation.