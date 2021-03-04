Shooting in area of busy interstate intersection in Atlanta under investigation

This is what we know so far

ATLANTA — One man is in the hospital after police say he was shot on the interstate during a highway dispute on Saturday afternoon.

Officer Steve Avery confirmed to 11Alive that officers are responding to a report of a person with a gunshot wound on eastbound I-20 near the Downtown Connector around 3 p.m.

Based on their preliminary investigation, police believe the victim was in a traffic dispute with another driver when the suspect fired several shots at the victim's car, wounding him in the process. The victim's exact condition has not been released, though police said he was stable.

Police have been told the suspect was driving a white Nissan Maxima.

If indeed the shooting did happen on the interstate as police are currently reporting, it will be at least the eleventh such shooting this year.

Other interstate shootings in metro Atlanta for 2021

Jan. 4

The current stretch of shooting incidents began on Jan. 4, when a man was found with a gunshot wound to the head along I-20 near Capitol Avenue.

Jan. 14

Ten days later, on Jan. 14, a man was found shot inside his car near North Druid Hills Road along I-20 north.

Feb. 10

On Feb. 10, two people were shot while riding in a car along I-85 southbound in Midtown Atlanta. One of the victims was taken to a hospital in stable condition while the second was pronounced dead at the scene.

Feb. 11

One day later, on Feb. 11, Atlanta rapper, CyHi The Prynce reported to police that he had been chased and shot at while driving along I-20 west near Hamilton E. Holmes Drive.

Feb. 25

On Feb. 25, a man was shot and killed inside a car on I-20 east at the Downtown Connector in Atlanta.

March 5

On March 5, A 33-year-old rapper from Texas was shot and killed at about 3 a.m., near Jimmy Carter Boulevard, police said.

March 5

Also on March 5, a man was shot on I-75, just before the Mount Zion Boulevard exit in Morrow. He told police, someone inside a sedan fired at his truck as he was driving. They said the bullet came through the rear window of the cab of the truck, hitting, and injuring the victim.

March 6

On March 6, a person was shot while driving on I-285 near Moreland Avenue. Officers said it appears the man was driving when an unknown vehicle pulled alongside him and fired several rounds into his car.

March 31

On March 31, a man was shot while driving along I-75/85 southbound when a "dark-colored sedan" drove up next to his and began shooting.

April 2