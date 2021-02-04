Teens arrested in death of Mount Zion High School senior

Law enforcement officials in Carroll County will hold a news conference Friday afternoon to discuss the arrest of the two individuals.

CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. — Two teens are now under arrest following the death Candance Chrzan, a Mt. Zion High School senior, who was killed Tuesday night in the area of Bowdon Junction Road in Mount Zion, Georgia.

The Carroll County Sheriff's Office said Chrzan was shot and killed while with friends in the backyard of a home. Authorities described it as a "horrible accident."

Law enforcement officials in Carroll County are holding a news conference Friday at 4 p.m. to discuss the arrest of the two individuals, including the accused shooter, who turned himself in earlier Friday. Officials say he will be charged with involuntary manslaughter.

The second arrest is another teenager who is charged with making terroristic threats after threatening to kill the alleged shooter on Snapchat. Investigators say this person did not know those involved in the original incident.

Friends and family of 17-year-old Candace Chrzan said she had a big heart, beautiful personality and inviting soul.

Chrzan loved playing the clarinet for the Mt. Zion High School marching band and, behind closed doors, loved to sing.

After her death Tuesday night, those who loved her said there's a big void in their lives.

"We ask that you keep the family of Chrzan in your thoughts and prayers as they are trying to process the loss of a bright young soul and please respect their privacy at this time," the sheriff's office said in a statement.

One online fundraiser said that Chrzan, a member of the Mount Zion marching band, "always had a smile on her face and love in her heart."

The caption on one campaign summing up what she meant: "She left behind a broken hearted community but so many precious memories."

"Everywhere Candace went, that smile with those dimples were on her face," said family friend Tiffany Cantrell.